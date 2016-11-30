Independent EALA Aspirants Accuse Parliament Of Ignoring Them

By Serestino Tusingwire

Six aspirants contesting in the East African Legislative Assembly race on the independent ticket, are accusing authorities in parliament of delaying to nominate them.

The aspirants who addressed the media on Friday accuse parliament of marginalising them and favouring political party candidates.

“We are not happy that we are not yet nominated candidates yet we were the first people to submit in our nomination forms,” Twaha Ibanda, aspirant said.

The noted that the verification committee is not yet in place to verify their candidature which may delay the process.

Six of the 35 aspirants who handed in their papers to run as independent candidates also raised concerns about NRM elections that were marred with irregularities.

They hope that those problems do not spill off to the elections.

However, Parliament’s director of communications, Chris Obore told the aspirants to remain calm as they wait their turn to be nominated.