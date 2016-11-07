I’m Not Behind Apaa-Madi Conflicts – Gen . Moses Ali

By Stuart Yiga

The first Deputy Prime Minister and Adjumani West Mp Gen. Moses Ali has dismissed allegations that he is facilitating the ongoing tribal attacks and fighting between the Madi and the Acholi over Apaa land at the Adjumani and Amuru district border.

During a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda,a group of MPs from Acholi led by Kilak South Mp Gilbert Olanya accused Moses Ali for inciting the Madi to rise against the Acholi in the fresh tribal conflict that has so far left 8 people dead and scores injured.

The fresh conflict broke out on Wednesday last week in Juka C village Adjumani district, when a group of Madi armed with bows and arrows attacked people from Apaa who were cultivating their gardens.

Ali, a native of Adjumani, says the conflict is now deadly and hence government must institute an independent investigation on Apaa land in contestation.