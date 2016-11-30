IGP Kayihura Sends AIGPs For Training After Kaweesi Murder

The Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura has sent all police officers at the rank of Assistant Inspector General Police (AIGP) for training, a few days after the murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Geoffrey Mambewa.

Gen. Kayihura announced a one month course today for the AIGPs while passing out 76 officers who have just concluded a 6-month Intermediate Command Course at the Bwebajja based Police Command College.

The course, scheduled for April 2017, is aimed at empowering police directors at the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) with management and command-ability skills.

“We are trying to fill the loophole in the training of junior and senior officers. We have been able to formulate courses for all levels of command and the directors are the next in line,” Kayihura said.

The directors will be introduced to the executive commanders’ course given that most of them have already completed the intermediate and senior command courses abroad.

Unlike other trainees, the directors will be housed in J&M hotel Bwebajja during the training.