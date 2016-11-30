IGP Kayihura Names Kaweesi Successor

By Serestino Tusingwire

Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura has appointed Interpol boss Asan Kasingye the new Police spokesperson, replacing the fallen AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

Kahihura also appointed Kasingye the Chief Political Commissar.

According to the handwritten letter directed to all police units, Kayihura has replaced Afande Kasingye with AIGP Fred Yiga.

The appointments/transfers take immediate effect.

At first there were controversies that the Director of Operations Asuman Mugyenyi had been made the police spokesperson, but Mugyeny’s name was no where on Kayihura’s letter despite him declaring that he had been ordered to act as the spokesperson.