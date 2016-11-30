IGP Kayihura Condemns AIGP Kaweesi Murder

By Our Reporter

The Inspector General of Police Gen. Edward Kale Kayihura has released an official statement, in which he grieves for AIGP Andrew Felix Kawesi, who was shot dead on Friday morning as he left home for work.

In a statement released Friday by Gen. Kayihura himself, he eulogized Kaweesi as a very able, patriotic, professional and reliable officer, who has left his mark on the Force, leaving vacuum that will be hard to fill.

The statement partly reads thus “…It is with deep sorrow that I announce the tragic death of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Andrew Felix Kaweesi, which occurred this morning a few minutes after 0900 hrs, at Tuba Village, Nakawa division, in Kampala District. The senior police officer was shot and killed, a short distance away from his home, together with bodyguard, No. 47113 Cpl. Erau Kenneth, and driver No. 60587 C/Drv Mambewa Godfrey, by yet to identified gunmen on a bodaboda motorcycle. We have not yet established whether they were two or three…”

He goes on to says “…Let me on behalf of the entire police force, as well as my own behalf and that of my family, extend our most heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen comrades. May the souls of our fallen comrades rest in eternal peace…” The statement also reveals that a condolence book has been opened up at the police headquarters in Naguru.