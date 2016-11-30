I Was Sur­prised To Get Paid – URA Staff

By Serestino Tusingwire

An em­ployee of Uganda Rev­enue Au­thor­ity (URA), who ben­e­fited from the Ugx 6 bil­lion re­ward, has revealed that he did not ex­pect the money paid to 42 gov­ern­ment of­fi­cials as a to­ken of ap­pre­ci­a­tion for win­ning a tax oil case against Her­itage Oil and Gas Com­pany.

The com­mit­tee on Com­mis­sions, Statu­tory Au­thor­ity and State En­ter­prises (COSASE) which is in­ves­ti­gat­ing the pay­ment met with five of the of­fi­cials on Feb­ru­ary 8, 2017, to ex­plain their roles in the case.

One of them un­der the sup­port staff, Joseph An­gura, an of­fi­cer in the URA lit­i­ga­tion di­vi­sion, re­vealed to the MPs that he was shocked to learn that he was part of the ben­e­fi­cia­ries of the Shs6 bil­lion pay­ment.

“There was a time our ad­min­is­tra­tive of­fi­cer came to me to give my bank ac­count. I did­n’t even know why they asked for it and I was just sur­prised to hear that there has been money paid to me. When it was paid, I was told that we were be­ing ap­pre­ci­ated for the work that we did. Of course I was happy to see the money,” An­gura re­vealed to the com­mit­tee mem­bers.

“The hand­shake was paid to us, not be­cause we do­ing some­thing that was ex­tra­or­di­nary. It was paid be­cause we were be­ing ap­pre­ci­ated for the work that we did and that has al­ways been our sub­mis­sion,” An­gura added.

When pressed by leg­is­la­tors to ex­plain what role he played in the ar­bi­tra­tion case, An­gura stated that he served plead­ings.

“We had some in­stances where the plead­ings could be drawn late and we were sup­posed to file them and make sure they are served to the op­po­site par­ties. I re­mem­ber one time when I was go­ing to serve the plead­ings to Kam­pala As­so­ci­ated Ad­vo­cates when they were clos­ing their cham­bers and I was there beg­ging them,” he out­lined.

An­gura is listed among the sup­port staff and re­ceived Ugx 29.5 mil­lion from the pres­i­den­tial hand­shake. He re­ceives Ugx 2.3 mil­lion monthly.