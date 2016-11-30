I Was Surprised To Get Paid – URA Staff
By Serestino Tusingwire
An employee of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), who benefited from the Ugx 6 billion reward, has revealed that he did not expect the money paid to 42 government officials as a token of appreciation for winning a tax oil case against Heritage Oil and Gas Company.
The committee on Commissions, Statutory Authority and State Enterprises (COSASE) which is investigating the payment met with five of the officials on February 8, 2017, to explain their roles in the case.
One of them under the support staff, Joseph Angura, an officer in the URA litigation division, revealed to the MPs that he was shocked to learn that he was part of the beneficiaries of the Shs6 billion payment.
“There was a time our administrative officer came to me to give my bank account. I didn’t even know why they asked for it and I was just surprised to hear that there has been money paid to me. When it was paid, I was told that we were being appreciated for the work that we did. Of course I was happy to see the money,” Angura revealed to the committee members.
“The handshake was paid to us, not because we doing something that was extraordinary. It was paid because we were being appreciated for the work that we did and that has always been our submission,” Angura added.
When pressed by legislators to explain what role he played in the arbitration case, Angura stated that he served pleadings.
“We had some instances where the pleadings could be drawn late and we were supposed to file them and make sure they are served to the opposite parties. I remember one time when I was going to serve the pleadings to Kampala Associated Advocates when they were closing their chambers and I was there begging them,” he outlined.
Angura is listed among the support staff and received Ugx 29.5 million from the presidential handshake. He receives Ugx 2.3 million monthly.