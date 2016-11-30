I Did Nothing Extra-Ordinary To Deserve the Presidential Handshake – Ruhindi

By Serestino Tusingwire

Former Deputy Attorney General, Fred Ruhindi, has told a parliamentary committee that they did not do extraordinary work in the oil tax cases to deserve a share of the so-called Shs6 billion Presidential handshake.

“When I was acting as deputy attorney general supporting this team, I really don’t think there is anything extra-ordinary that I did to deserve a share,” Ruhindi said.

He added that; “Whenever they would be in London, I would be here in Uganda coordinating their activities, ensuring they are well.”

Ruhindi made the remarks while appearing before the parliamentary committee investigating the cash payout to 42 government officials for their role in the tax cases.

Solicitor General Francis Atoke who bagged 129 million shillings as a reward for hard work also told the committee that he did not do anything extra-ordinary other than putting more time beyond normal working hours in the course of these cases.

“I don’t remember anytime in London that I went to bed before 3 am trying to do research,” Atoke said.

The committee resumes on Friday with more officials from the office of the Attorney general’s office chambers explaining the individual roles in all tax cases.