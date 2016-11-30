I did not solicit for Oil Cash Rewardd – Ex Energy PS

By Serestino Tusingwire

The former permanent secretary in the ministry of energy, Kabagambe Kaliisa, has told Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises that he did not solicit for the reward he received for his participation in the oil tax arbitration case between government and Heritage Oil.

“I don’t remember myself soliciting for money, but it not uncommon for public servants to be given reward payments for extra-ordinary work that they have done,” Kaliisa said.

Kaliisa says he received 60 million shillings.

The committee is investigating circumstances under which monetary rewards worth 6Bn shillings was made to public officers for winning the tax arbitration case.

Other beneficiaries who faced the committee today include KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi and former Executive Director of Uganda Revenue Authority Allen Kagina.

The two ladies bagged Shs363 millions all together with Kagina pocketing 242, while Musisi pocketed Shs121 millions.