Hundreds Left Displaced As Municipal Razes IDP Camp

By Milton Emmy Akwam

LIRA: At least fifty families that were living in Railways Quarters ‘A’ Village where one of the Internally Displaced People’s Camps (IDP) was established in 2004 are homeless.

The development came on Tuesday morning after Lira Municipal authority sent bulldozer that ravaged off huts and shops.

The demolition kicked off at 8:48am under the command of Patrick Okello, the senior Law Enforcement Officer backed up by dozen of Field Force Police (FFP) personnel.

Patrick Ogweng, the Lira Municipality assistant Town Clerk says all was being done to uplift the image of town.

“The LRA war is no more. Everyone must go to their villages or buy land in town and settle,” he said.

Railway Quarters ‘A’ village, located opposite Lira referral hospital’s eastern gate was known for vending cheap meals eaten by cops, locals and patients admitted at the hospital.

Some of the inhabitants expressed dismay at the development that saw a number of huts destroyed and businesses brought down.

Reverend Olwa Penemas of Baptist Church were the camp was situated said it was wrong for municipal to demolish huts of people the church gave land.

“Forty families (Christians) were given church land here to stay. Part of these huts sits on Church land that they want it off” he said.

Earlier on, the Man of God while addressing journalists threatened to sue Lira Municipal Council should they dare demolishing huts built on the Church land.

“We acquired this land in 1997. There is every legal documents to prove this,” he says while showing journalists a file containing legal land documents.

In 2004 after LRA rebels attacked and killed hundreds of locals in Barlonyo, many who survived the ruthless killing took off to Lira town and settled on the now ravaged land.

It was named IDP camp, hosting from the onset nearly 800 locals especially from present day districts of Otuke and Alebtong.

According to municipal official, the demolition is far from ending, alerting others still operating business in kiosks to take off immediately.