Hospital Invaded, Medical Equipment Robbed

By Our Reporters

The police and security operatives in Kalangala district are investigating circumstances under which unknown thugs broke into two hospitals and stole medical equipment worth hundreds of millions of shillings.

According to security sources, the thugs broke into Kasekulo Health Centre and Bubeke Health Centre from where they stole medical supplies, computers, boat engines, machines for labour and casualty wards, on top of vandalizing the theatre.

Willy Lugolobi, the District Chairperson, revealed that the police have already embarked on investigating the matter, although he wondered how thugs could break into government health facilities and steal machines worth millions of shillings without any medical personnel detecting it. By press time no suspect had been arrested and medics at both Health Centres couldn’t be reached for a comment about the matter.