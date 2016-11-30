Hilderman Ex-Manager Smitten With Essien

Singer Hilderman’s former manager Yvone Nasinguza will forever remember last weekend, because it was the day she met football superstar

Michael Essien. The sexy light-skinned babe was so star-struck upon meeting the ex-Chelsea and Ghana international that she begged him for photo opportunities.

Nasinguza met Essien in Dubai where she is currently working. After taking the picture, Nasinguza rushed to Facebook to show her friends and followers how she was rubbing shoulders with the Premier League winner. Going by her ear to ear smile, Nasinguza was evidently smitten by the soccer star.

Nasinguza used to manage Hilderman before she relocated to Dubai for greener pastures. The two fell out bitterly after the singer thumped her to near death over sex.