High Court to Hear Mumbere Bail Application on January 9

By Serestino Tusingwire

The High Court in Jinja has set 9th January, 2017 as the date on which it will hear the bail application of the Rwenzururu king Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere.

Through his lawyers from Alaka and Ochieng Company Advocates, the 64 year old King had listed ill health and advanced age among the ten grounds in his bail application.

He also claimed it is his constitutional right to apply for and be granted bail, adding that he will not interfere with investigations.

He noted he has a fixed place of residence located at Muyenga Cell, Nyakabingo II in Kasese and in Makindye Division-Kampala, plus substantial sureties who will undertake to bring him back as and when he is required in court.

He applied for bail shortly after being charged with treason before the Jinja Chief Magistrate’s court a few weeks ago.

Today, Mumbere along with 150 his royal guards have again appeared before the same court for further hearing of the charges; and the case has been adjourned to 12th of January on grounds that the committal papers are not yet ready.

Meanwhile, his lawyers accused the Police of violating the rights of the suspects and demanded to know the whereabouts of 14 other suspects that have never been charged before the court yet their names are on the charge sheet.