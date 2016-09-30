Here’s how you can have more and better sex in 2017

Sex is good fun but also has a host of health benefits – boosting your immune system, improving your mental health, and burning calories

IF your New Year’s resolutions end up broken because they are about denial, here’s one that’s easier to keep – have more sex.

As well as being fun, nookie boosts the immune system, helps ward off colds, improves mental well-being and burns off calories.

But how do you keep the fireworks going all year? Here, Christina Earle speaks to Love honey sex experts Annabelle Knight and Tracey Cox who reveal their sex calendar of 2017.

January

TIP: Do it standing – and, ladies, try it in heels.

ANNABELLE SAYS: Sex standing up can lead to the most intense orgasms. The beauty of this position is that you can face your partner or turn away from them.

Stand on tiptoe and use a piece of furniture to lean against. A well-positioned mirror can add a bit of extra sparkle.

Heels will give you killer legs and make you feel like a goddess.

February

TIP: Wear a blindfold. Erotic film Fifty Shades Darker hits cinemas this month – so get kinky yourself.

ANNABELLE SAYS: If you remove your partner’s ability to see, it will heighten other senses.

Allow anticipation to build as they wonder where you will touch next.

TRY: Red satin lace eye-mask, £10 from Ann Summers.

March

TIP: Invest in a sex toy.

TRACEY SAYS: Sex toys are not simply for her.

Male sex toys are, in fact, the fastest-growing sector of the market.

They can boost sex for both of you by improving the quality of his erection and helping him to last longer.

TRY: The Tracey Cox Edge Ultimate Performance Stamina Penis Pump, £29.99 from lovehoney.co.uk

April

TIP: Book a dirty weekend away.

TRACEY SAYS: Having time away every six weeks helps 90 per cent of couples whose sex life is lagging, a survey of US counsellors found.

Your trip need not be expensive, just somewhere where the dishes, kids and bills are not.

If you can’t manage a weekend, aim for one night. There are tons of cheap hotel rooms on discount travel websites, so take advantage of them.

May

TIP: Talk dirty.

ANNABELLE SAYS: Girls, pleasing a man can be fairly straightforward – they love to have their confidence boosted.

Tell him his manhood is the most magnificent thing you have ever seen and make him believe he is the best lover in the world.

Guys, you don’t have to be too explicit. She should feel like the only woman you ever desired.

June

TIP: Suck your partner’s toes.

ANNABELLE SAYS: Your feet are erogenous so will provide sexual thrills as well as giving you and your partner something new to try.

Most people will cringe at this, but once you get past the initial idea it can be highly sexual.

And if you really can’t get past the idea of putting your partner’s feet in your mouth, try a foot massage instead.

July

TIP: Have sex even when you don’t feel like it.

TRACEY SAYS: Make the first move as often as possible.

Power is a turn-on and nothing feels sexier than being the one unzipping the trousers and promising the earth in return for having your wicked way.

If you always wait for your partner to instigate sex, you are missing out.

Having sex even when you don’t feel like it keeps your libido stable.

August

TIP: Freshen things up and take time out for a holiday – giving you the time to get it on.

ANNABELLE SAYS: Brits have more sex in August than any other month.

If your relationship is flat, try to have sex on your summer holiday.

TRY: Book a last-minute beach break to help you both wind down and get in the mood.

September

TIP: Do it side by side.

With the kids back at school, you may be too tired for a full-on, passionate session between the sheets. But Tracey reckons there is a position that is super-easy for both involved.

TRACEY SAYS: Side-by-side sex requires little effort and means both your tummies are supported.

This is great if you’re both still feeling bloated after too much food and booze during the summer.

October

TIP: Change roles. If she likes you in charge or you like to be the boss, it might be time to mix things up to keep them fresh.

TRACEY SAYS: If you like it rough and she prefers more intimate sex, both do have their place.

Take turns on the style of sex and – this is the important bit – the other person must absolutely give in to enjoying the session.

It can’t be a case of one grudgingly going along with it.

November

TIP: Try a love ring. They are the most popular couple’s play thing and perfect for people new to sex toys.

ANNABELLE SAYS: It stimulates him and the buzz from the ring pleases her by rubbing the clitoris. It is worn around the base of the penis.

December

TIP: Invest in a massage candle.

ANNABELLE SAYS: When the wax has cooled, pour it on your partner.

The temperature change will awaken their nerve endings making them more responsive to your touch – which makes for a fantastic bedroom session. Use it to set the mood.

Source: https://www.thesun.co.uk