Heathens Unbeaten Run Broken
By Emmanuel Sekago
Hima Cement Heathens had their unbeatable streak snapped by an impressive Buzz Pirates side over the weekend losing 20-13 to the Legends side. This will not go down well for the next game as Hima Cement Heathens will be away to the Betway Kobs at the Legends ground.
Results
Pirates20 -13 Heathens
Kobs48-08 Warriors
Rams14-21 Mongers
Buffaloes35-12 Impis
U19 Girls
Baby Panthers 05-10 Kyadondo Eagles
Jinja Police Teargas Rangers 17-39 Entebbe Ladies
Central League
Stallions 27-03 Kyambogo
Boks 06-16 Sailors