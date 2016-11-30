Heathens Unbeaten Run Broken

By Emmanuel Sekago

Hima Cement Heathens had their unbeatable streak snapped by an impressive Buzz Pirates side over the weekend losing 20-13 to the Legends side. This will not go down well for the next game as Hima Cement Heathens will be away to the Betway Kobs at the Legends ground.

Results

Pirates20 -13 Heathens

Kobs48-08 Warriors

Rams14-21 Mongers

Buffaloes35-12 Impis

U19 Girls

Baby Panthers 05-10 Kyadondo Eagles

Jinja Police Teargas Rangers 17-39 Entebbe Ladies

Central League

Stallions 27-03 Kyambogo

Boks 06-16 Sailors