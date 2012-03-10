Head to Head Facts as Mamelodi Sundowns hosts KCCA

As Uganda’s KCCA FC crash with South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF champion’s league, Red pepper brings you simple quick facts you did not know about these two historic clubs.

CAF Champions League First round

March 10-12

Sundowns v KCCA

Second leg

March 17-19

KCCA v Sundowns

Full name: Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club

Nickname(s) Kasasiro Boys (Garbage collectors)

Short name KCCA FC

Founded 1963

Ground Lugogo Stadium, Kampala

Manager Mike Mutebi

The club was founded in 1963 by the late Samuel Wamala who was head of the Council’s Sewage Works section in the City Engineering Department. The club initially was dominated by casual workers in the sewage section but subsequently expanded to cover all departments within Kampala City Council.

KCCA are the reigning champions of the Azam Uganda Premier league.

The side knocked Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto (2-2 on aggregate) and used the away goals rule to qualify to the second round.

The two sides have never met in any continental competition

This is the second time KCCA is facing South African opposition in the Champions League. The first time was in 2009 when they beat Supersport United 3-2 on aggregate in the second round but were knocked out by Sudanese side Al-Merrikh in the last 16 stage.

KCCA are playing in the CAF Champions League for the 10th time, six times when the tournament was still called the African Cup of Champions Clubs between 1977 and 1992.

The tournament later changed the name to the CAF Champions League in 1998 where KCCA have since made four appearances

Simba FC and Sports Club Villa are the only Ugandan teams to have reached the finals of the competition (1972 and 1991 respectively)

CAF Champions League Finishes (KCCA)

2017¬¬ – ?

2014 – First Round (knocked out by Nkana Red Devils, Zambia)

2009 – Second Round (Al-Merrikh, Sudan)

1998 – First Round (Power Dynamos, Zambia)

African Cup of Champions Clubs: 6 appearances

1992: Second Round (Nkana Red Devils, Zambia)

1986: Second Round (FC Inter Star, Burundi)

1984: Second Round (Dynamos FC, Zimbabwe)

1982: Quarter-Finals (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

1978: Quarter-Finals (Enugu Rangers, Nigeria)

1977: Second Round (MC Algiers, Algeria)

Club Achievements

Ugandan Super League: 11

1976, 1977, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1991, 1997, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016.

Ugandan Cup: 8

1979, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1987, 1990, 1993, 2004.

CECAFA Clubs Cup: 1

1978.

CAF Cup: 4 appearances

1995 – Second Round

1997 – Semi-Finals

2001 – First Round

2002 – First Round

CAF Confederation Cup: 2 appearances

2005 – First Round

2009 – Second Round of 16

CAF Cup Winners’ Cup: 7 appearances

1980 – Second Round

1981 – First Round

1983 – Second Round

1985 – Quarter-Finals

1988 – First Round

1991 – Second Round

1994 – First Round

Mamelodi Sundowns

Full name Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club

Nickname(s) The Brazilians, Bafana baStyle, Masandawana, Kabo Yellow,

Founded 1970

Ground Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium

Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria

Manager Pitso Mosimane

The reigning ABSA Premier League Champions.

Is the only other South African team besides Orlando Pirates (1995) to have won the Champions League (2016). The team also finished as runners-up in 2001.

Mamelodi Sundowns have never met a Ugandan side in the CAF Champions League.

Champions League finishes

2017 ?

2016 Champion

2015 First Round

2008 Play-offs

2007 Play-offs

2006 First Round

2001 Finalist

2000 Group Stage

1999 Play-offs

1994 Second Round (African Cup of Champions Clubs)

FIFA Club World Cup: 1 Appearance

Mamelodi Sundowns is the first football club from Southern African to represent CAF in FIFA Club World Cup, following their 2016 CAF Champions League success.

CAF Confederation Cup: 4 appearances

2007 Group Stage

2008 Play-offs

2009 Second Round

2016 Play-offs

CAF Cup: 2 appearances

1996 Second Round

2003 Second Round

African Cup Winners’ Cup: 1 appearance

1998 Second Round

National Titles

Premier Soccer League

Winners (7): 1997–98, 1998–99, 1999–00, 2005–06, 2006–07, 2013–14, 2015–16 Record

Runners-up (2): 2009–10, 2014–15

National Soccer League

Winners (3): 1988, 1989–90, 1992–93

Runners-up (2): 1990–91, 1994–95

Nedbank Cup

Winners (4): 1986, 1998, 2008, 2014–15

Runners-up (5): 1989, 2000, 2001, 2007, 2011–12

Telkom Knockout

Winners (3): 1990, 1999, 2015

Runners-up (4): 1997, 1998, 2007, 2012

MTN 8

Winners (3): 1988, 1990, 2007

Runners-up (6): 1992, 1994, 2001, 2002, 2008, 2016

Telkom Charity Cup

Winners (5): 1991, 2000, 2004, 2005,2006