Head to Head Facts as Mamelodi Sundowns hosts KCCA
As Uganda’s KCCA FC crash with South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF champion’s league, Red pepper brings you simple quick facts you did not know about these two historic clubs.
CAF Champions League First round
March 10-12
Sundowns v KCCA
Second leg
March 17-19
KCCA v Sundowns
Full name: Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club
Nickname(s) Kasasiro Boys (Garbage collectors)
Short name KCCA FC
Founded 1963
Ground Lugogo Stadium, Kampala
Manager Mike Mutebi
- The club was founded in 1963 by the late Samuel Wamala who was head of the Council’s Sewage Works section in the City Engineering Department. The club initially was dominated by casual workers in the sewage section but subsequently expanded to cover all departments within Kampala City Council.
- KCCA are the reigning champions of the Azam Uganda Premier league.
- The side knocked Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto (2-2 on aggregate) and used the away goals rule to qualify to the second round.
- The two sides have never met in any continental competition
- This is the second time KCCA is facing South African opposition in the Champions League. The first time was in 2009 when they beat Supersport United 3-2 on aggregate in the second round but were knocked out by Sudanese side Al-Merrikh in the last 16 stage.
- KCCA are playing in the CAF Champions League for the 10th time, six times when the tournament was still called the African Cup of Champions Clubs between 1977 and 1992.
The tournament later changed the name to the CAF Champions League in 1998 where KCCA have since made four appearances
- Simba FC and Sports Club Villa are the only Ugandan teams to have reached the finals of the competition (1972 and 1991 respectively)
CAF Champions League Finishes (KCCA)
2017¬¬ – ?
2014 – First Round (knocked out by Nkana Red Devils, Zambia)
2009 – Second Round (Al-Merrikh, Sudan)
1998 – First Round (Power Dynamos, Zambia)
African Cup of Champions Clubs: 6 appearances
1992: Second Round (Nkana Red Devils, Zambia)
1986: Second Round (FC Inter Star, Burundi)
1984: Second Round (Dynamos FC, Zimbabwe)
1982: Quarter-Finals (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)
1978: Quarter-Finals (Enugu Rangers, Nigeria)
1977: Second Round (MC Algiers, Algeria)
Club Achievements
Ugandan Super League: 11
1976, 1977, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1991, 1997, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016.
Ugandan Cup: 8
1979, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1987, 1990, 1993, 2004.
CECAFA Clubs Cup: 1
1978.
CAF Cup: 4 appearances
1995 – Second Round
1997 – Semi-Finals
2001 – First Round
2002 – First Round
CAF Confederation Cup: 2 appearances
2005 – First Round
2009 – Second Round of 16
CAF Cup Winners’ Cup: 7 appearances
1980 – Second Round
1981 – First Round
1983 – Second Round
1985 – Quarter-Finals
1988 – First Round
1991 – Second Round
1994 – First Round
Mamelodi Sundowns
Full name Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club
Nickname(s) The Brazilians, Bafana baStyle, Masandawana, Kabo Yellow,
Founded 1970
Ground Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium
Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria
Manager Pitso Mosimane
- The reigning ABSA Premier League Champions.
- Is the only other South African team besides Orlando Pirates (1995) to have won the Champions League (2016). The team also finished as runners-up in 2001.
- Mamelodi Sundowns have never met a Ugandan side in the CAF Champions League.
Champions League finishes
2017 ?
2016 Champion
2015 First Round
2008 Play-offs
2007 Play-offs
2006 First Round
2001 Finalist
2000 Group Stage
1999 Play-offs
1994 Second Round (African Cup of Champions Clubs)
FIFA Club World Cup: 1 Appearance
Mamelodi Sundowns is the first football club from Southern African to represent CAF in FIFA Club World Cup, following their 2016 CAF Champions League success.
CAF Confederation Cup: 4 appearances
2007 Group Stage
2008 Play-offs
2009 Second Round
2016 Play-offs
CAF Cup: 2 appearances
1996 Second Round
2003 Second Round
African Cup Winners’ Cup: 1 appearance
1998 Second Round
National Titles
Premier Soccer League
Winners (7): 1997–98, 1998–99, 1999–00, 2005–06, 2006–07, 2013–14, 2015–16 Record
Runners-up (2): 2009–10, 2014–15
National Soccer League
Winners (3): 1988, 1989–90, 1992–93
Runners-up (2): 1990–91, 1994–95
Nedbank Cup
Winners (4): 1986, 1998, 2008, 2014–15
Runners-up (5): 1989, 2000, 2001, 2007, 2011–12
Telkom Knockout
Winners (3): 1990, 1999, 2015
Runners-up (4): 1997, 1998, 2007, 2012
MTN 8
Winners (3): 1988, 1990, 2007
Runners-up (6): 1992, 1994, 2001, 2002, 2008, 2016
Telkom Charity Cup
Winners (5): 1991, 2000, 2004, 2005,2006