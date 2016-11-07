Hamza Kalanzi Named New KJSSFC Head Coach

Kirinya-Jinja Senior Secondary School Football Club, a top division club based in Jinja at Jinja SSS has today Monday July 10 2017 appointed Hamza Kalanzi as the new head coach ahead of the forthcoming Azam Uganda premier league season 2017/2018 that is due September this year.

In the presence of the club patron Hon Gume Frederick Ngobi, club president Madam Hope Diana Nyago and the club C.E.O Ahmed Kongola, the former Villa and Lweza FC tactician has penned a two year contract with KJSSFC until 2019.

He will work with Zungu Hassan as his assistant and Hanington Kalyesubula as the goal keeping coach. Abey Bogere Kikomeko whom Hamza Kalanzi has replaced as the new head coach has been appointed the director of the youth programs of the club.

“I am delighted joining one of the best football clubs currently in Uganda with good football structures, can’t wait to get started” Said Kalanzi, KJSSFC New Head Coach.

“KJSSFC is one football team with great potential and joining this big club is a dream come true” Kalanzi Added.

“Kalanzi is one of the few talented football coaches with vast experience in Ugandan football every team would wish to have as their head coach, we’ll give him all the necessary support and backing in execution of his duties at KJSSFC, You’re welcome to KJSSFC the Mighty Family Coach Hamza Kalanzi ” Said Ahmed Kongola, Club CEO.

Credit: Kulumba Paul