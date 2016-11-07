Haffy Powers Pregnant

Haffy Powers, a former presenter of Night Breeze at Kansanga based Galaxy FM is confirmed pregnant. Sources reveal that the sexy and curvy babe has been experiencing weird cravings and is often seen buying raw mangoes and licking soil.

Sources have confirmed to us that NTV Exposed presenter, MC Esco real name Rosco Kizito is the dude responsible for ballooning Haffy.

It has been revealed that Esco and Haffy have been living as husband and wife for the last two year in Kabowa on Entebbe Road.

Haffy moved in with Esco from Bunga where she was renting after failing to pay rent. Reliable sources say that she got advance to pay her tuition at Buganda Media Institute, limiting her source of income which forced her to move in with Esco.

However, last year while at Amnesia Club, Haffy denied that she was seeing Esco and claimed that he just a mere brother to her.

Embarrassed Esco immediately frowned and coiled his tail between his legs like a beaten dog. He was later heard telling his friends how he never felt belittled in his life.

However, they seemed to have made up and now are getting ready to welcome their first child together.

Meanwhile, Haffy was recently axed from the radio station during a massive reshuffle by management.