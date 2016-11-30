Guns Stolen From Slain Cops Recovered

Three guns that were allegedly stolen from policemen who were killed by Kirumira Mutima militias in Rwenzori region last year were yesterday recovered by the police in Kasese.

The AK-47 assault rifles which had five magazines and 500 rounds of ammunition were recovered from Rwigho market commonly known as Kajole in Bwesumbu Sub-County in Kasese District. The guns were dropped at the door of Bwesumbu Sub-County Speaker Mukeka Misaki over the weekend, following a week of community policing.

Samuel Eccega, the Rwenzori Regional Police Commander who was part of the team that recovered the guns called upon militias still on the run to return and surrender, because they will be given amnesty. James Mwesigye, the Kasese District Commissioner, thanked residents for being cooperative and listening to their leaders who are preaching peace.

These are some of the arms that were allegedly used by Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere’s royal guards to attack Uganda Police and Uganda Peoples Defence Forces Personnel (UPDF), which culminated into the infamous Rwenzori attacks in November 2016, in which hundreds of civilians were killed and several others arrested.