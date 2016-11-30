Gunmen Invade Ex-Speaker’s Home, One Shot Dead

The police last night shot dead a man identified as Musa Karange, who was part of a gang of gunmen that attacked former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) speaker Margaret Nantongo Zziwa’s home in Matugga, Wakiso district.

Emillian Kayima, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying it happened between 01:00 and 2:00am on Wednesday night.

Kayima said that “Three suspected criminals attacked the home of Hon. Margret Zziwa, former EALA speaker in Kakerenge Village, Matugga-Wakiso District between 01:00 and 2:00am deep in the night and one of them was shot, injured and died on the way to hospital.”

He added that when police officers guarding the home saw the suspected criminals, they intervened and the two took off, but one was shot dead.

However, preliminary information indicates that one of the suspected criminals confronted the police officers with a hammer, prompting them to shoot for self defence. Kayima noted that the hammer was recovered and Karange’s corpse was taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.”