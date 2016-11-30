Gulu cleared to Host East African Secondary School games

By Emmanuel Sekago

The business community and residents of Gulu Municipality are all smiling after their municipality was cleared to host the 2017 East African Secondary School games this August.

The development was confirmed over the weekend after the official inspection of facilities and the host schools by the local organizing committee.

Justus Mugisha, the President of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association said that Gulu Municipality was picked for the passion of sports from the local community and the available facilities present.

St Joseph College, Layibi and Sacred Heart Girls School will host the championship, while Pece and Kaunda Stadiums shall be the stadiums for the games among the other facilities.

Aludo Otto head of Sacred Heart expressed delight upon learning of the task to host the games.

Meanwhile a series of games ranging from outdoor sports such as Athletics, football, rugby, basketball, netball, handball, hockey, and volleyball to the indoor ones like chess, badminton and swimming will be played.

Layibi College will host swimming championship and the construction of a 25meter Pool is going on and it’s expected to be finished in July 2017 to enable host the discipline stated Justus Mugisha.

Last year’s games were hosted in Kenya, Eldoret and Kenya took the overall trophy.