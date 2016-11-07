Guinea’s President Criticises Foreign Countries’ Interference in AU Matters

The President of Guinea Alpha Conde has urged African leaders to continue taking charge about issues that affect their countries and the continent and stop taking foreign funding in the African Union.

President Condé now on a two-day State visit to Uganda is a man on a mission with a message that is galvanizing hope by Africans to reclaim the right of the continents destiny back in their hands.

He said African leaders need to speak openly and frankly so that when Africa speaks, it does so with one voice that is heard.

“We need to take charge of our own affairs. When we are united, we win. You don’t have to be super intelligence to know that the problem faced by Africa is interference in its affairs. We need to use our own resources to fund our organization (AU) ourselves. Currently our main funding is by the European Union. How can you speak freely if you are funded by someone else,” he said.

He is also advocating for a continental court instead of having African issues dealt with by the International Criminal Court.

He said as the AU they can no longer accept for a country to be isolated.

“Three weeks ago I was in Sudan to show support of AU to Bashir. Is it an International Criminal Court or is it a court against Africans,” he said.