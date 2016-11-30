Guard Shoots Trader Dead, Injures Another in Kampala

At least one person has been shot dead and another injured by a security guard as traders demonstrate over rent.

This happened today morning at Superior Complex in Arua Park, Kampala where traders were demonstrating over high rent levied on them.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was part of traders working at Superior Complex, who this morning staged a peaceful demonstration, protesting against what they claim are unfair rental fees, which the landlord wants paid in dollars.

During the said protest, the security guard at Superior Complex lost his cool and opened fire to disperse the protesting traders, killing one of them on spot. The police was later called to the scene to remove the body.

Police is still hunting the killer guard.