Gravity, Victor Kamenyo Fight Over Sugar Mama

Revellers were treated to free drama and action on Sunday evening at Auto Spa in Munyonyo when two local rappers Gravity Omutujju and Victor Kamenyo exchanged blows over a babe.

Sources reveal that the two were fighting over a sugar mama identified as Aisha Nampebwa. It should be noted that Gravity and Kamenyo do not see eye to eye after former accused the latter of allegedly snatching his woman.

The ‘Broken English’ hit-maker is said to have been the first to hook the UK based sugar mama. During the time they were together, it was Nampebwa bankrolling Gravity’s music career.

She however stopped after learning that he had other babes on the side. It was then that she hooked Kamenyo. It is said that because of this, Gravity and Kamenyo have been biffing bitterly until Sunday when they decided to get physical when Gravity found Kamenyo having a good time with Nampebwa.

Gravity is reported to have attacked Kamenyo because he still loves the sugar mama.