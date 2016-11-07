Gov’t To Invest In Atomic Energy

By Patrick Ocaido

Government is set to invest millions of money to put up a 2000Mw nuclear power project with a projection to enhance power stability and reliability.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr Rukahana Rugunda who was flagging off a 5 day long workshop of the 28th AFRA Technical Working Group Meeting (TWGM) at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Monday.

“Increasing electricity generation capacity to meet the demands of industrialization and investment is a key ingredient of transformation. And in line with this objective, government is setting up a 2000mw nuclear power project for industrialization,” Rugunda said.

He commended IAEA for the technical support to the member states and called for practical application of atomic energy in solving daily problems especially in the field of energy, agriculture, medicine and

other fields.

Under the theme, “Celebrating 50 years of Uganda-IAEA technical cooperation in nuclear science and technology”, representatives from over 20 member states have among other reasons convened to review the achievements attained under the AFRA programme and deliberate on AFRA

policy and programme-related matters.

AFRA (African Regional Co-operative Agreement for Research Development and Training Related to Nuclear Science and Technology) is an inter-governmental agreement among countries in the Africa region which was established in February 1990 to promote cooperation among member states and with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology.

In an interview, Irene Muloni, minister for Energy, warned some perpetrators who are waiting to misuse this atomic energy to cause harm, to try their luck somewhere else.

“Of course, when you talk about nuclear, people think about atomic bombs and other hazardous things, but we are going to use this atomic energy for peaceful use and that is why there is a strong independent body-Atomic Energy Council to provide for the safety and security of society and environment from the dangers of ionizing radiation,” Muloni said.

Muloni added that government is collaborating with nuclear countries such as Russia and South Korea to optimally benefit from atomic energy.