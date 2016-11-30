Govt Impounds Book On 2016 Elections

The government had impounded a book published about last years disputed Presidential election in Uganda.

The 668 copies of the book titled ‘Controlling Consent’ was seized by customs officials and the reason given was that the owners of the book had made a false declaration on the importation papers.

“Your consignment of 668 books has been seized and is liable to forfeiture in accordance with the provisions of the East African Community Customs Management Act, on the following grounds: SECTION OFFENCE:-203 False Declaration,’ read a letter from Customs.

The letter is addressed to Centre For Basic Research giving them one month to redeem the consignment or the books will be forfeited and disposed off.

Dr Simba Ssali Kayunga, the CBR Executive Director, said Customs had not furnished them with details of the false declaration.

According the cover of the book posted on social media, its edited by Oloka Onyango, a Professor of Law at Makerere University and Josephine Ahikire an Associate Professor and Dean, School of Women and Gender Studies, Makerere University.

Dr. Busingye Kabumba took to twitter to describe the seizure of the books as scandalous. He tweeted: ‘Scandalous!! The book ‘Controlling Consent’ on Uganda’s 2016 election has been seized.’