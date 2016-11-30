Gov’t Denies Mediation Talks With Besigye

By Serestino Tusingwire

The government of Uganda has denied any mediation dialogue between President Yoweri K Museveni and the opposition stalwart Dr. Kizza Besigye.

This comes on the heels of Besigye confirming to public that he is actually in talks with Museveni over many issues concerning Uganda. Besigye was quoted saying that he is persuading President Museveni such that he allow an external audit into the 2016 presidential election results be conducted by an external body.

However, addressing journalists at Uganda media center this morning, the Executive Director media center also deputy spokesperson of the government Ofwono Opondo termed Besigye’s claims that Museveni and his officials approached him and they agreed to have an audit into elections results and his peaceful exits as drama.

“The claim by Besigye that there is an agreement presumably between him and President Museveni to audit the election results is not only false but grossly preposterous,”Opondo stated.

He insists that there is no any mediations that is taking place between Besigye’s and Museveni and that no one from the government has approached Besigye’s for a dialogue

He also notes that Besigye should come out and explain who approached him for a dialogue because Museveni was announced the president and no one can change.

He also notes that the Swedish government is cited to present their spokesperson as the mediator between the two saying that they want the Swedish government to come out and name who approached them to mediate into the issues of Uganda.