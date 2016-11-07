Gov’t Cautioned On Excessive Domestic Borrowing

The Uganda Bankers’ Association is yet again reiterating the impact of excessive borrowing from the domestic market by government to bridge on its expenditure over the financial year.

Last week, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, announced that government would be borrowing up to a trillion shillings from the domestic market, but sceptics claimed it could be twice that amount.

Wilbrod Owor, the Executive Director of the Uganda Bankers’ Association, insists that prudent spending by government could shield the private sector by way of quality and volume of credit.

“The government should look for a way of stopping excessive borrowing; it already has too much debts and adding another 1 trillion will take us into total mess,” Owor said.

He was speaking ahead of the Annual Bankers Conference, due on July 19th, at which the broader industry matters will be deliberated upon, with emphasis on the micro and macro economic conditions in the country.