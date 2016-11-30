Government Advised to Welcome Dialogue

European Union has advised the government of Uganda to focus on political dialogue now as a way of preparing the country adequately for 2021.

The call comes a day after government distanced it’s self from reports of possible dialogue between president Museveni and his main opponent –Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s Dr. Kiiza Besigye.

Speaking to media at his residence on Thursday, the head of European Union delegation to Uganda Amb Kristian Schmidt said there is no better time than now to talk about political dialogue.

He said that the warring parties should not wait for political crisis to start talking about re-shaping Uganda’s political future.

The European Union is meanwhile refocusing its energies on the future of the continent following the exit of the UK from the bloc.

The move comes as the union prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary since its formation in Rome after the Second World War.

Amb Schmidt said that the exit of the UK was a huge blow, but Europe is strong enough to live on with its equally strong members.

He added that moving forward, the remaining 27 members are now set to meet to re-shape the future of this union but values and foreign policies will not be affected.

The EU’s 60th anniversary celebrations are scheduled for a full week with the climax set for 9th May.