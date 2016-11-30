Gorgeous Kakuru Gives Birth

Bubbly Tracy Kakuru, the Brand Executive at Crown Beverages Limited (CBL) is over the moon with joy after finally giving birth to her firstborn last week.

Kakuru and her hubby Denis Otatiina, a city lawyer, welcomed their first child on Thursday but waited until Saturday afternoon to show off their newborn. The super excited pair has since revealed that the baby has been named Mali.

Close pals to Tracy and Denis intimate to this Red Pepper Online that the couple is on cloud nine after becoming first time parents. It should be noted that months before Kakuru pushed, she was reported to be excited by the prospect of becoming a mother.

Kakuru was one of the most-lusted after babes in Kampala until Otatiina, a Senior Associate at Kampala Associated Advocates, took her for keeps.

The loved-up pair exchanged vows at All Saints Cathedral-Nakasero before hosting guests to a banquet at Speke Resort Munyonyo. They later went to Singapore for their honeymoon where they enjoyed themselves tubeless without fear or favour.