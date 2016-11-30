Gorgeous Crystal, Muhangi for CMVA

Management of the controversial Club Music Video Awards (CMVA) has announced the personalities who will be hosting this year’s event.

The CMVAs are scheduled for Saturday 18th at the Kampala Serena Hotel-Victoria Hall. A few days back, organizers of the event named gorgeous radio personality Crystal Newman Kavulu of Sanyu FM as the

day’s master of ceremonies.

The light skinned gorgeous Crystal will be assisted by celebrated city comedian Alex Muhangi. Crystal has since revealed how excited she is about the gig that she can’t wait and has urged many of her pals and colleagues to celebrate what she described as Uganda’s best music videos.

“Sooo…Yours truly will be hosting the Club Music Video Awards 2017! Let’s celebrate the hard work and

creativity poured in to Uganda’s best music videos.

Let’s celebrate the music videos you love!” an excited Crystal posted on her Instagram.