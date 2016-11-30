Ghanaian football referee banned for life

Ghanaian referee Joseph Odartei Lamptey has been banned for life by football’s world governing body Fifa for “unlawfully influencing” the result of a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal last November.

The match ended 2-1 to South Africa, but Senegal launched a formal protest to Fifa.

They said that Lamptey awarded a penalty despite his assistant referee, who the Senegalese said was “better placed”, flagging for a corner.

Many other observers also questioned the penalty at the time, including BBC Sport which reported that South Africa took the lead “after a contentious penalty was awarded for handball”.

In a statement, Fifia says it “follows a zero-tolerance policy on match manipulation and is committed to protecting the integrity of football”.

“Further information concerning the South Africa v. Senegal match in question will be provided once the decision becomes final and binding.”