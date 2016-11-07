Gen. Muntu Spills M7 Secrets

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president Gen. Mugisha Muntu has revealed Yoweri Museveni’s long-hidden secrets.

Muntu revealed that he parted ways the day he and president Museveni disagreed over the lifting of presidential term limits.

The usually silent and somber Muntu made this shocking revelation a few days ago on social media when he posted thus on his Facebook Timeline;

“After the meeting at the International Conference Centre which was chaired M7 and adopted the motion to remove term limits, I sought for an appointment to meet Mr. M7, he accepted. I went to meet him at State House and told him how it was important for him to retire peacefully and leave a legacy like Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi. He replied and asked who had told me that he was interested in those legacies. That is the last time I met him and we completely parted ways.”