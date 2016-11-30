Gambian Ex-Spy Chief Arrested over Murder

Police in The Gambia have arrested the country’s ex- spy chief, who headed an agency rights groups that alleges tortured and killed opponents of former President Yahya Jammeh.

Yankuba Badgie was arrested along with another former employee of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) on Monday, a police spokesman said.

Jammeh set up the body the year after he seized power in a coup in 1994 and it gained a reputation as the state’s most feared institution, the Reuters news agency reports.

The arrests are the first of senior Gambian officials since Jammeh went into exile in Equatorial Guinea after regional leaders deployed troops to The Gambia to urge him to step down.

He lost elections in December to Adama Barrow – after initially accepting the results he tried to get them annulled.

