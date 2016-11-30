Furious Kenyans Dump Rubbish On Official Cars

Officials in Kenya’s Migori County had a nasty surprise when residents stopped and forced them to take rubbish from the area away in the back of their pick-up trucks.

The locals were protesting over poor collection services and seized their opportunity while the officials were on an inspection tour.

County environment official Elijah Odhiambo was forced to flee the irate residents in another vehicle, the Star newspaper reported.

It is reported that the sanitation in Migori county is wanting and the government have been reluctant to provide possible measures to make the area clean.