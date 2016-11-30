Full List : 14,895 Students to Graduate Next Week at MUK

By Serestino Tusingwire

Makerere University has released the final list of over 14,000 students slated to graduate next week at the university’s 67th graduation ceremony.

According to the university spokesperson Rita Namisango, Academic Registrar has released the list of 14,895 students who are meant to graduate from Tuesday 21st to Friday 24th of Feb.

She explains that the graduation kicks off at 9am with candidates from different colleges to be awarded with certificates in Diplomas, Bachelors and Master’s degree respectively.

Students from the college of agriculture and environmental sciences, College of engineering, design; art and technology, College of natural sciences and college of education and external studies are opening the graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

Parents and granduants are urged to be at the freedom square where graduation is slated to take place by 8.30am.

Check the graduation list here;

https://news.mak.ac.ug/2017/02/graduation-lists-67th-mak-graduation-ceremony