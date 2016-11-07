FUFA Polls 2017: Election Of 3rd Vice President To The Executive Committee Due this Weekend

The FUFA Electoral Committee is set to continue with the electoral exercise this week as the First Division Clubs (Azam Uganda Premier League clubs) go to polls on Saturday 24th June.

The 16 clubs have already started the process by submitting names of their voters who will elect the 3rd Vice President to the FUFA Executive Committee.

‘All clubs got the communication notifying them of the exercise. We are glad that the lists of voters from the clubs were submitted to the FUFA Electoral Committee’ said Sam Bakiika-the FUFA Electoral Committee Chairman.

Aspiring Candidates will pick nomination forms today (Tuesday 20th June) and return them on Wednesday (21st June) while declaration of candidates is set for Thursday 22nd June.

‘The election of the 3rd Vice President will be conducted on 24th June, 2017.

@Fufa