FUFA Pays Courtesy Visit to Luzira Inmates

Delegates from the Federation of Uganda Football Association on Sunday afternoon paid a courtesy visit to inmates at Luzira Maximum prison to deliver a message of hope through football.

Led by FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo, the team donated an assortment of sports equipment (football jersey, balls and referees kits) and basic needs like soap and water.

There also happened a football match between former Uganda Cranes stars and Luzira Upper Prison team (Upper Stars FC). The match ended 2-2.

Players like Hakim Magumba, Hassan Mubiru, Sadiq Wassa and Paul Mukatabala excited the inmates as some of them used to hear them on radio during their active playing days.

The FUFA President came on in the second half and also showed his rare skills.