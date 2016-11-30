Fresh War Breaks Out In Kasese

Just a few months after the Rwenzori attack in which several royal guards and subjects of Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere were killed, another war has broken out in Kasese.

This time however, the war is not political but has been sparked off by land clashes between cattle keepers or Basongora and farmers, who are mainly Bakonzo.

According to sources in Kasese, over 10 farmers sustained grave injuries over the weekend after being attacked by cattle keepers in Kabukero, Mubuku, who accused them of allegedly trespassing and encroaching on land that government gave them. Locals in the district reveal that

Kasese has been involved in unresolved land and ethnic conflicts that have caused clashes in the region since 2012. The Saturday attacks occurred when farmers went to cultivate land which they say government gave out to the cattle keepers without consulting them.

However, the farmers who included Fanahasi Blaze, Josephine Nagawa and others, were found in the garden and clobbered to pulp by cattle keepers also known as Basongora.

Police was quickly called in to rescue the situation before people could lose lives.