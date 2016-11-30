French Prosecutors ‘Drop’ Sex Abuse Case against CAR Soldiers

French judicial sources say that prosecutors have called for the case against French soldiers accused of child sexual abuse in the Central African Republic to be dropped.

The assaults allegedly took place between December 2013 and June 2014 at a camp for displaced people near the airport in the capital Bangui.

They were first revealed by the Guardian newspaper in 2015.

But in January, investigating judges found no evidence to warrant further investigation of the six accused soldiers.

The final decision about the case rests with the prosecutor’s office, which now appears to want to close the case.

@BBC