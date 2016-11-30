French Montana Hails UG Kids, Disses Chris Brown

International music star French Montana was recently awed by the dancing skills on Ugandan kids and has shocked the world by declaring that they dance better than American RnB star Chris Brown.

The rapper was chilling in his ride outside Catch Monday night when he revealed to TMZ, an international Showbiz media stream that during his recent trip to Uganda, he realised that the ghetto kids are far better dancers than Chris.

Montana shot his new music video in Uganda a few days back featuring the ghetto kids and Eddy Kenzo.