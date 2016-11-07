Fraud Hits NRM Membership Cards

By Henry Mulindwa

Parallel investigations are being carried out by State House and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretariat to establish forces behind an alleged move by unknown people to register Ugandans abroad.

The alleged racket is giving out NRM party cards which are being printed in a secret location in Kampala without the knowledge of the NRM secretariat.

Sources claimed that Florence Kiremerwa who claims to be a special presidential assistant on Diaspora issues and another team of members including a one Patrick Asiimwe, Titus Kirabo, and Moses Kimuli among others are the ones allegedly behind this.

The group according to well-placed sources in UK has since launched three initiatives dubbed: Card Mungalo, Dual Citizen Certificate Mungalo and Land Certificate Mungalo. They even tried to hold a Land Awareness conference but the Uganda’s embassy in UK has since distanced itself from it.

It is was reported that the group is vending the party cards at 10pounds each and that once one gets this card, he or she qualifies for special loans from Ugandan banks guaranteed by the state.

“Once you have NRM paid for card from London and a Certificate of Dual citizenship then you qualify for special loans in Ugandan banks guaranteed by the NRM government. You also qualify for entry into tourist sites in Uganda and can buy land in Uganda and registration of land titles fast tracked in Uganda because it is allegedly a scheme directly under the president” our sources in UK explained. We couldn’t get a comment from Kiremerwa and Asiimwe on phone by press time.

However, State House yesterday came out and cast doubt on this group and the whole arrangement. Don Wanyama, the senior press secretary to the president told us on phone when contacted that he; personally wasn’t aware of this group.

“I am personally not aware of this group. I will need to cross-check to ascertain their authenticity. But that said, I do not think that there are banks that give out loans simply because one holds an NRM card. I’m sure this is something even you the media can investigate and clarify” Wanyama told us on phone.

On the other hand, even the NRM secretariat said it wasn’t aware of the scheme at all and promised to take up the matter until those involved will be unearthed and reprimanded.

“No, No. The party cards are for free. They are not for sale. We need more information about this and we are going to follow it up” NRM deputy secretary general Richard Todwong Awany told us on phone when contacted about the matter.

It was reported that this racket is now competing with Uganda’s High Commissions and Embassies overseas. We are told that the group has been running adverts calling people for conferences on land matters and dual citizenship until the embassies abroad particularly UK had to come in to clear the air.

For example, a general notice refuting claims that a conference on Land Awareness matters was to be held in London at Uganda House which also houses the Uganda High Commission was last week issued out by the ambassador.

The general notice/warning signed by Uganda’s High commissioner to UK Prof. Kikafunda Joyce accessed by Red Pepper reads thus:

“This is to inform you that the much-publicised Land Awareness conference that was purportedly due to take place on July15-16/2017 will not be held at Uganda House-Uganda High Commission-London as has been incorrectly advertised” the general notice dated July6/2017 reads in part.

The saga into land matters/dual citizenship and NRM party cards has now left many Ugandans who have bought these NRM Diaspora Cards stranded. It was reported that the victims were allegedly Promised Land in Uganda by the Party’s so called NRM renegade Diaspora Wing. The reengage wing is allegedly being led by Patrick Asiimwe.

Florence Kiremerwa sent out invitations on social media and announcements on radios inviting people on behalf of the President’s office, Ministry of Lands, Housing & Urban Development and Uganda High Commission in the UK to attend a Lands matter and Dual citizenship meeting at the Embassy (Uganda House).

Ugandans cheated turned to Will Mutenza the respected and influential Chairman Uganda UK Convention who also disassociated himself from this Florence Kiremerwa and NRM Asiimwe Group.