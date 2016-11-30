Former Soroti Municipality MP, Ekemu Passes On

The former Member of Parliament for Soroti Municipality Charles Willy Ekemu has passed on.

Ekemu succumbed to liver cancer on Friday morning from Nsambya Hospital where he has been undergoing medical treatment.

Ekemu came to the public scene in 2006 when he ousted Capt. Mike Mukula from the Soroti Municipality MP seat on FDC ticket.

He however did not perform to people’s expectations which gave Mukula an opportunity to bounce back in 2011.

In the 2016 elections, Ekemu contested for Ngora County seat as an independent candidate and lost to the current MP David Abala.

However, news coming to our desk is that, following the political setbacks, Ekemu has been toiling with extreme poverty to the level that he could not even buy a cup of milk.

R.I.P