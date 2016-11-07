Former Al-Shabab Commander On the Run

Al-Shabab fighters are reportedly hunting for one of their former leaders, Sheikh Muqtar Robow Ali Abu Mansur, who had a $5m bounty removed by the US state department several days ago.

The armed group believes that Abu Mansur is planning to surrender to the federal government, which they oppose, and are searching for his hideout.

He is believed to be hiding in southwestern Somalia, the privately owned Jowhar news portal reported.

Abu Mansur was a former deputy leader of al-Shabab and also served as the organisation’s spokesman.

He had attended jihadist training camps in Afghanistan, former Somali officials said.

However disagreement emerged between him and other al-Shabab leaders some time ago and has since been in indirect talks with the government, Somalia’s former Defence Minister Abdihakim Fiqi said.