Footie Star Odongkara Snatches King Saha’s Babe

Not long ago we revealed that sensational singer Mansoor Ssemanda popularly known as King Saha had hooked and ballooned a South Africa based Ugandan sugar babe identified as Joweria Ali.

It was alleged that King Saha hooked this babe when he had gone to South Africa for music gigs in April last year, where he spent a full weekend with her.

The couple embarked on live romps, according to Snoops, which resulted into a hot seed that germinated.

Sources reveal that unfortunately early last month she suffered a miscarriage. When King Saha was informed about the sudden loss, he was so furious and refused to believe it, claiming that the alleged miscarriage was Joweria’s intention.

Latest info in the corridors has it Joweria has hooked another Ugandan celeb in the football fraternity. It is said that Uganda Cranes’ Robert Odongkara, who is based in Ethiopia where he plays for St. George as Goal keeper, is the new dude in Joweria’s chest.

An insider revealed that it all started through social media after Odongkara consoled Joweria about her loss and sent her good sums of money to clear the hospital bills.

We have learnt that since then the two have been in close contact. Recently, the Goalie flew from Ethiopia down to South Africa to give more comfort to Joweria.

We hear he spent the whole weekend with Joweria enjoying good things and doing whatever people in love do.

We have since established that the Goalie star returned to Ethiopia after a worth-while weekend with King Saha’s Joweria.

It should be noted that Joweria was some time back a longtime secret bonkmate of city celebrated ladies’ man John Segawa.