Fire Burns Ministry of Health Office to Ashes

By Serestino Tusingwire

The ministry of health headquarters was ablaze on Sunday afternoon leaving property worth millions just history.

According to the eye witnesses, the fire started at around 2:30pm from one office, and ended up affecting 5 others.

According to Godfrey Okobbo, the acting commissioner of fire and rescue services, five offices were affected and stuff like documents and computers were destroyed.

Offices that were burnt to ashes include; Store for procurement, Office of health promotions, Office of sec quality assurance, Quality assurance office, Commissioner Quality assurance office, Assistant commissioner quality assurance office, Assistant commissioner child health office, and Secretary Child health office.

“No-one was injured; police would use CCTV footage to gather information about the cause of the fire because the electricity was not affected and the cameras remained working through the fire.”Okobbo said.

Police is yet to release an official report about the matter.