Fire Burns Down Jinja Fish Factory

By Serestino Tusingwire

Fire has this morning gutted and burnt down Kamik fish Factory (Unifood) in Gomba village in Central Division in Jinja Municipality.

According to the eye witnesses, the fire broke out at around 3am in the wee hours of this morning putting property worth millions to ashes.

“We discovered the building was on fire at around 3am. And an hour later, it was evident that the fire had gotten out of hand,” Simon Musada an eye witness said.

The police could do very little or possibly nothing to contain the fire since it was allegedly informed at 5am.

“We are doing whatever we can to deal with the situation. This matter was brought to our attention this morning,” Rogers Turinawe, Jinja head of fire department said.

The exact cause of the fire hasn’t been established.

Turinawe however noted that the fire started at the back of the factory and some gas cylinders exploded burning the whole building down.