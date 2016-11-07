Finance Ministry Official In Man-Poaching Scandal

A senior official has been accused of allegedly poaching a married man and derailing him from his family.

This comes after a babe identified as Evelyn Swits aka Lynette Marsalovva, a degree graduate of Food Processing from Kyambogo University, accused a lady identified as Jackie, of allegedly snatching her man.

Evelyn made her allegations on social media when she posted on social blogger’s timeline with claims that a top official in the procurement department is apparently causing a rift in her marriage using huge dimes luring her man.

Evelyn claims that her husband also works at the ministry. We couldn’t however verify Evelyn’s allegations because when we reached her for a comment about the matter she refused to respond to us.