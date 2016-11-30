Fille Defies Doctors’ Orders Not To Perform

By Moses Batte

Celebrated singer Fille Mutoni has defied her doctor’s orders of not to perform but to stay in bed and get enough rest, following a deadly attack by unidentified thugs this morning outside her home in Kiwatule.

Pepper Online Snoops reveal that Fille was this morning hospitalised after being attacked by the thugs, who clobbered her severely, before robbing her Smartphones, laptop, money and other valuables.

Following the attack, her fans at Top Norch bar in Ntinda where she is supposed to perform tonight were worried sick, thinking she might not show up. However, she surprised both her doctor and fans by assuring them that she will perform.

Fille sent shout-outs to her fans, assuring them that she will make it up to them and below is her post;

“Fresh from hospital after today’s early rainy morning theft, God’s great am alive and we’re ok. Top Norch Ntinda see you soon with Cindy. They can’t stop God’s favour on me.”

Snoops reveal that Fille, a mother of one, drove to her home in the early morning hours only to be attacked by thugs who had trailed her from the previous location.

They first attacked the guard who fled for his dear life and quickly turned to MC Kats’ baby mama, who had raised her car windows although this did not stop them from smashing it using huge stones, before robbing her.

They left Fille fainted in the car, but she was later rushed to hospital by Good Samaritans.