FIFA President, Infantino Confirms His Visit to Uganda

The president of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino has confirmed a two-day visit to Uganda.

Infantino who was elected to office in 2016, has embarked on meeting FIFA Member Associations around the globe to share ideas on football development projects.

The invitation was presented to Infantino by the FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo some time back.

In a confirmation letter to FUFA President and signed by FIFA President, the visit will cover two days 25th and 26th February, 2017.

Part of the letter reads;

‘I am very pleased to confirm my visit. I will be arriving in Entebbe on 25th February 2017. I have no doubt that this visit will help us to lay foundations for further cooperation and to share our personal visions for the continued development of our sport in your country’

FUFA President who is in Doha for the FIFA Executive football Summit said;

‘Football needs such contacts for the sport to grow. Ugandan football will not be the same after his visit. It is a great moment in Ugandan football’