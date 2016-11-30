FIFA (M.A) Referees Course @ FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

By Emmanuel Sekago

The International Football administering body, FIFA together with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), are holding a week long Member Associations (M.A) Elite Referees and Assessors’ course in Njeru at the FUFA Technical center. The Course kick-started on Sunday.

The course is set to run for six consecutive days; between Sunday, 26th up to 31st March 2017.

Ali Kalyango, the FUFA Referees fitness instructor noted that the course started on Sunday with physical fitness tests at Jinja Secondary School playground.

“On Sunday morning at 9:00am, physical fitness tests and sprints were conducted and all went well. We conducted medical tests on Saturday to prepare for Sunday physical fitness test. There after the Assessors and Referees will be taken through various lectures that will consist of theory and practical sessions,” Kalyango stated.

The course will climax on Friday 31st March 2017 with Fufa President Engineer Moses Magogo expected to preside over for the closing ceremony.

The course is being handled by two FIFA referees instructors; Felix Tangawarina (Technical Instructor from Zimbabwe) and Mark Mzengo (Fitness Instructor from Malawi).